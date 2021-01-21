AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 5.7%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $14.12. 8,475,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 10,012,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.12% and a negative net margin of 214.90%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Luisa Ingargiola sold 30,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 346,692 shares of company stock worth $1,077,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

