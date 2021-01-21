AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Raised to $8.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Desjardins from $7.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 60.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on AGF Management in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of AGF Management stock remained flat at $$4.97 during trading on Thursday. AGF Management has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

