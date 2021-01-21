Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.56

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings PLC (LON:AMPH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.56 and traded as high as $92.00. Aggregated Micro Power shares last traded at $92.00, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.69. The company has a market cap of £64.54 million and a PE ratio of 70.77.

About Aggregated Micro Power (LON:AMPH)

Aggregated Micro Power Holdings Plc operates as a distributed energy company in the United Kingdom. The company's Project Development segment develops, finances, and manages distributed energy projects focusing on biomass heat, steam, and combined heat and power. This segment also engages in renewable heat and grid balancing; the biomass business, including fuel supply, operation and maintenance, installation, and financing activities; and investing in infrared heating, electric vehicle charging, and batteries.

