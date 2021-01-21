Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 510 ($6.66).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

LON:AGK traded down GBX 20.35 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 654.15 ($8.55). 387,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,414. The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.20. Aggreko Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 854.40 ($11.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 628.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 495.17.

About Aggreko Plc (AGK.L)

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

