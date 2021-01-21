Agrello (DLT) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.55 Million

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $362,077.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

Agrello (DLT) is a token. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,267 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id . The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Agrello

Agrello can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.