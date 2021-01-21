Agrello (DLT) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Agrello has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $424,282.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Agrello has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Agrello token can now be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Agrello alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Agrello Token Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,441,267 tokens. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Agrello’s official website is www.agrello.id . Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Agrello Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agrello and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.