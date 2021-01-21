Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $7.14. Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 10,434 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.32.

About Agriterra Limited (AGTA.L) (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. The company operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. It produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. The company also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

