Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.50

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) (LON:ANIC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.39 ($0.20), with a volume of 4411903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.05 ($0.18).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.36. The firm has a market cap of £76.85 million and a PE ratio of 21.43.

Agronomics Limited (ANIC.L) Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

