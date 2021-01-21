Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 5,133,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,898,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

