Aion (AION) Market Cap Reaches $43.94 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $43.94 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,477.78 or 1.00634466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00024684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.68 or 0.00337854 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00588848 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00162000 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002159 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001607 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.