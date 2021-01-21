Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.97

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and traded as low as $22.88. Air Canada (AC.TO) shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 3,488,003 shares traded.

AC has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.96. The stock has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AC)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

