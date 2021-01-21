Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Position Decreased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,994 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up 0.9% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AL. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,271,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $13,239,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

AL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.84. 4,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,990. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

