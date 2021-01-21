Airbloc (ABL) One Day Volume Hits $50,596.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Airbloc token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $50,596.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00061493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00534110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00041395 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,245.11 or 0.03829816 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

Airbloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

