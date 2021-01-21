AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading 6.5% Higher

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.47. 750,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,858,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.