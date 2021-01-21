AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) Hits New 12-Month High at $487.00

AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 487 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 470.50 ($6.15), with a volume of 37390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) in a research report on Tuesday.

Get AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 430.53. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 49.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 4.66 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s previous dividend of $1.50. AJ Bell plc (AJB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Bell sold 3,624,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.01), for a total transaction of £16,674,972.40 ($21,785,958.19). Also, insider Laura Carstensen sold 52,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59), for a total value of £222,752.60 ($291,027.70). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,756,991 shares of company stock worth $1,724,551,620.

About AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell plc (AJB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.