Akropolis (AKRO) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 47.9% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market cap of $36.94 million and $10.50 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00061774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.09 or 0.00551088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00042327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.73 or 0.03864110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00016372 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Akropolis

AKRO is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,478,938 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.