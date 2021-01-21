Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 193,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 445,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of 379.25 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09.

Get Alberton Acquisition alerts:

Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alberton Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Alberton Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALAC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 9.08% of Alberton Acquisition worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alberton Acquisition (NASDAQ:ALAC)

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to engage in a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alberton Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.