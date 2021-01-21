Alchemint Standards Hits Market Cap of $230,925.91 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $230,925.91 and $2,044.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded up 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00050683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00124898 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00074411 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00276936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00066874 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

