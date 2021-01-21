Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00269525 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00032409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,212,951,722 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

