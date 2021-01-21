Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) fell 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.01. 22,368,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 5,786,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,614 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 39.1% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 149,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 41,907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 320,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $1,871,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

