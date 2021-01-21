Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Sells $543,600.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alector stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,914. Alector, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,514,000 after buying an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 205,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

