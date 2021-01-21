Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading Down 7.1%

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 655,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 485,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after acquiring an additional 205,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,865,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after buying an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 539,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,783,000 after buying an additional 1,776,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $20,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

