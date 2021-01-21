Aleph.im (ALEPH) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.07 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and $1.11 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00052570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00127187 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00289802 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00072416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00071535 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aleph.im Token Profile

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,936,246 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars.

