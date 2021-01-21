Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.14

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Aleph.im has a market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $925,348.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00126356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00073295 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00284217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000731 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,936,246 tokens. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

