Algorand Price Hits $0.46 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Algorand has a total market cap of $561.78 million and approximately $197.90 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001505 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00118291 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,219,048,214 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

