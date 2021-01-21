Algorand Trading Up 12.4% This Week (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Algorand has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001510 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $600.28 million and $171.64 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00115422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,646,590 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

