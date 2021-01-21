Alias (ALIAS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $410.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Alias has traded up 56.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a market cap of $528,042.96 and $410.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00025727 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00118789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001533 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008860 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io . Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

