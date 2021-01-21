Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ANCUF shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $29.84 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.