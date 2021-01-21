Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 362,331 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 101,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

