Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

