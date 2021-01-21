Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 1,289 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $53,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $162.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $427.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

