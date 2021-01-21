Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.56.

AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $138.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

