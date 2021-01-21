ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.49. 567,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 415,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 22.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 15.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 5,876.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 412,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 200,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

