Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 5.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.25. 801,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 669,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $667.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.78.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.
