Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading Down 5.2%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.25. 801,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 669,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $667.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.26. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $355.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

