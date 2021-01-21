AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.37

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and traded as high as $13.69. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 137,079 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 162,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

