Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 8.7%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 3,078,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 858,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
