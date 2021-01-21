Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Trading Up 8.7%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $6.87. Approximately 3,078,333 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 858,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 27.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

