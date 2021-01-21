Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.24

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.24 and traded as high as $39.31. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 188,374 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AP.UN shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Senior Officer Thomas Gerard Burns purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.06 per share, with a total value of C$99,168.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,557 shares in the company, valued at C$2,398,465.96.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

