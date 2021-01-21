Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Up 5.8%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.34 and last traded at $44.05. 1,221,467 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 956,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (NYSE:ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.