AllSafe Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $317,584.06 and $315.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00025434 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 70% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

