AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. AllSafe has a total market cap of $371,270.25 and approximately $170.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 42.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00025315 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiFinexToken (DFT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000429 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

