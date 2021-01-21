Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 10.9% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 6,418,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,539,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.