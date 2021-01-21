Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Trading 10.9% Higher

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) shares traded up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 6,418,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,539,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.76.
About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
