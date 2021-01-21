Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post earnings per share of ($1.88) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($2.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($7.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.21) to ($6.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($4.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.21. 10,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,235. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $84.97 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $138.76.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

