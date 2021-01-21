Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Market Cap Reaches $120.02 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $120.02 million and approximately $124.01 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

