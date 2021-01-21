Alpha Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHAC) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.20. 8,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 20,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHAC)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

