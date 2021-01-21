Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading Up 10.1%

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) were up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.04. Approximately 2,906,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average daily volume of 1,089,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of -1.27.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

