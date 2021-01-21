Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Bartlett & Co. LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $113,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $44,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 59.4% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,903.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,765.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

