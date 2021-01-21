Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,843.00.

GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,903.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,765.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

