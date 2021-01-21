Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,899.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,759.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,620.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

