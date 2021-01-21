ALQO (XLQ) Price Up 0.3% This Week

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALQO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.
- LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Social Send (SEND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Carebit (CARE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
ALQO Coin Profile
Buying and Selling ALQO
