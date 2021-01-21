ALQO (XLQ) Price Up 0.3% This Week

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. ALQO has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $5,270.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ALQO has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ALQO alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001269 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

XLQ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ALQO

ALQO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALQO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALQO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALQO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.