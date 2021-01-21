Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) (LON:AIRE) Shares Down 1.6%

Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) (LON:AIRE) shares were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60.05 ($0.78). Approximately 105,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 54,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.34 million and a P/E ratio of 22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

Alternative Income REIT PLC (AIRE.L) Company Profile (LON:AIRE)

Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders, whilst maintaining capital values in real terms, from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation-linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.

